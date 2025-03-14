From the mountains of Saada to the Red Sea... a force reshaping the equations of conflict

LONDON - Once again, Ansarallah proves itself to be an influential force that cannot be ignored in creating a new map for the region, whether in the Yemeni scene or within the framework of the Axis of Resistance that has redrawn the equations of conflict in the region.

What was previously viewed as a local rebellion movement with a tribal or sectarian character has now become a military and political force capable of imposing a new reality that transcends Yemen's borders to affect regional and international security equations. These transformations did not come out of nowhere but are a natural result of a long path of conflict and adaptation to pressures, and the strategic development that enabled Ansarallah to transform from a besieged group in the mountains of Saada to a major regional player capable of threatening international navigation routes and striking sensitive targets thousands of kilometers away, employing all of this in favor of the Palestinian cause.

When Ansarallah decided to enter the equation of regional deterrence in favor of the Palestinians by targeting Zionist enemy navigation in the Red Sea, it was not merely a tactical move or a response to a temporary situation, but an extension of a strategic approach based on a clear vision within the framework of comprehensive confrontation with the Zionist project.

The messages carried by Ansarallah's military operations were multi-level. On one hand, the movement and its allies in the Sanaa leadership affirmed that the era of absolute hegemony over the Red Sea has ended, and that any Israeli movement in the region will no longer be safe. On the other hand, it revealed the fragility of the security system that the United States and its allies in the region have long promoted, which appeared incapable of protecting the interests of the Zionist entity despite intensive military and intelligence efforts.

Iranian support for resistance movements (which was limited with Ansarallah to media and political initiatives due to the type of total blockade imposed on Sanaa) was not just traditional support based on military and logistical backing, but part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at creating a new balance in the region that redraws the lines of engagement with the Zionist and American project.

In this context, the relationship between Tehran and Ansarallah was not only built on the basis of ideological loyalty to the Palestinian cause but on pragmatic foundations based on common interests and a unified vision for the future of the region. Ansarallah, despite their independence in political and military decision-making, found in Iran a strategic ally that enables them to strengthen their regional position.

Ansarallah has proven since their initiative to support Gaza after Operation Al-Aqsa Flood that resistance in the region is no longer confined to specific geography, but has transformed into an interconnected system extending from Gaza to Beirut, from Damascus to Sanaa, and from Baghdad to Tehran. This system has succeeded in imposing new rules of engagement, where the enemy can no longer carry out aggressive operations without facing a painful response on more than one front.

What is happening today in the Red Sea is not just a show of force, but part of this system that seeks to make the Zionist entity pay a heavy price for all its aggressive policies, whether in Palestine or any other point in the region.

The war on Yemen, which initially aimed to crush Ansarallah and return them to square one, turned into a golden opportunity that enabled them to develop their capabilities and expand their influence. The coalition that led the war, with direct American and British support, did not realize that the war they thought would be swift and quick would turn into a quagmire that drains their capabilities and reshapes the balance of power in the region.

Yemen, which was traditionally viewed as merely a marginal conflict arena, has today become a strategic axis capable of threatening international navigation security and directly influencing the equations of conflict with the Zionist entity.

The United States, which has long seen the Red Sea as a strategic passage protected by its regional alliances, found itself facing an unprecedented dilemma. Its attempts to mobilize an international coalition to confront Ansarallah's threats did not achieve the desired results, not only because of the military challenges it faces but also because of the complex political equations imposed by the new reality.

In light of this reality, Iran emerges as a major player not only in supporting the resistance but in reshaping regional strategies. Tehran has not only worked through allies as its enemies promote, but has become a direct party to the confrontation, whether through its logistical and technical support for the resistance, or through its political and diplomatic presence that has succeeded in creating a network of international alliances that restrict American and Zionist movements.

This strategy, which has proven effective in more than one arena, has put the Zionist entity and its allies in an unprecedented predicament, where they no longer have the ability to decisively end battles in the way they were accustomed to, but are now fighting extended wars of attrition that drain their resources and weaken their hegemony.

The resistance, in all its components, is no longer just a reaction to aggression, but has become a force capable of imposing new realities. The operations carried out by Ansarallah are not just random reactions, but part of an integrated strategy aimed at changing the equations of power in the region.

What is happening today in the Red Sea is just an example of the major transformations the conflict is witnessing, a conflict in which technological superiority alone is no longer sufficient to achieve victory, but will, steadfastness, and the ability to adapt to variables have become the decisive factors in determining the course of the confrontation.

There is no doubt that the future will not be as it was, and the Zionist entity, which has been accustomed to imposing its hegemony by force, is now facing unprecedented challenges that force it to rethink its strategies. Ansarallah, like Hezbollah, Hamas, and Iraqi factions, have become part of an interconnected resistance system that shares information and tactics and manages the conflict with a different mentality than before. This system, which has succeeded in turning its weaknesses into sources of strength, now holds the initiative on more than one front, making the coming days pregnant with surprises that may radically change the equations of conflict.

The battle today is not just a battle of weapons, but a battle of will and strategy. The Zionist entity, which has long relied on military superiority and absolute Western support, is now facing a new reality it did not anticipate. The Axis of Resistance, which was viewed as a group of scattered factions, has today become a cohesive regional force capable of imposing its word. What is happening today in the Red Sea is just a new chapter in a long battle that has not yet ended, but is closer than ever to achieving a strategic shift that may redraw the maps of influence in the entire region.