Iran to offer mining areas as investment packages

TEHRAN - The Ministry of Industry, Mine, and Trade plans to transfer all mining areas in the country as investment packages, according to Mehdi Hamidi, the ministry’s director of mining operations.

In an interview with state media, Hamidi said the ministry aims to allocate all areas under its control through this new investment model. The schedule and details of the process will be announced soon, with the transfers conducted through auctions to maximize value-added benefits.

The auctions will be held separately in each province and will take place three times a year.

EF/