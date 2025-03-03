Khorasan Razavi, Bukhara chambers of commerce sign cooperation agreement

TEHRAN - The chambers of commerce of Khorasan Razavi and Bukhara have signed a cooperation agreement to expand economic and trade relations between the two regions.

According to Mashhad Chamber of Commerce, the agreement was signed by Mohammad Reza Toukallizadeh, president of the Khorasan Razavi Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, and Shavkat Ramazanov, president of the Bukhara Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The deal aims to enhance economic cooperation and create new opportunities in trade and investment.

The agreement focuses on strengthening trade and investment ties. The two sides agreed to facilitate and encourage business and economic cooperation between companies in both regions within the framework of their respective countries’ laws and regulations.

Economic and trade information exchange was another key aspect of the agreement. Both chambers committed to regularly sharing data, statistics, trade regulations, customs procedures, and investment-related information.

Additionally, the chambers pledged to promote trade delegations, facilitate B2B meetings, and support entrepreneurs in establishing new business connections.

The agreement is also expected to help entrepreneurs and economic actors facilitate investment contracts and receive advisory services for joint projects.

Under the signed document, both sides committed to encouraging and supporting businesses, private companies, and entrepreneurs to participate in specialized exhibitions, conferences, and national and international trade events held in Khorasan Razavi and Bukhara.

Another key focus of the agreement was removing trade barriers and facilitating economic exchanges. Both chambers vowed to make every effort to resolve commercial issues and obstacles affecting economic relations between the two regions.

This agreement marks a step toward strengthening economic cooperation between Iran and Uzbekistan and increasing trade interactions between Khorasan Razavi and Bukhara.

EF/