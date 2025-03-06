Trump threatens Palestinians in Gaza: If you hold captives, ‘you are DEAD’

United States President Donald Trump has issued a threat to Hamas and the people of Gaza as part of a demand to release all Israeli captives in the territory.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Trump renewed his warning that there would be “hell to pay” if the captives are not released.

“This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance,” Trump wrote.

“Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision.”

The president’s comment came hours after the White House confirmed that Washington is engaging in talks with Hamas.

Trump has been calling for the forced displacement of Gaza’s entire population and for the US to “own” the Palestinian territory.

It is unclear how the “beautiful future” Trump promised residents of Gaza would fit into his ethnic cleansing plan. Trump previously said, under his proposal, Palestinians would not be able to return to the territory.

“‘Shalom Hamas’ means Hello and Goodbye – You can choose. Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you,” Trump wrote.

“Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted! I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say.”

Israel has held on to the bodies of hundreds of Palestinians over the years to use as a bargaining chip, a practice known as necroviolence.

Trump has issued similar threats in the past, but Hamas has insisted that the captives will only be released as part of the ceasefire agreement.

Responding to Trump’s comments, Hamas said on Thursday that the US president’s words pushed Israel to disregard the terms of a ceasefire in place since January 19.

“These threats complicate matters regarding the ceasefire agreement and encourage the occupation to avoid implementing its terms,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasim said in a statement, urging the United States to pressure Israel to enter the ceasefire’s second phase.

The first stage of the deal ended last week, but Israel has refused to move forward to the next stage of the ceasefire, which would lead to a permanent end to the war and the release of all captives.

Instead, the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, backed by Trump, has sought to extend the first phase to free more captives without committing to a lasting ceasefire.

Israel has also sealed off Gaza, preventing the entry of any humanitarian assistance, including food, fuel and medicine – a move that has led to an outcry from the United Nations and countries around the world.

Netanyahu is already facing an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court over alleged war crimes in Gaza, including the use of starvation as a weapon of war.

