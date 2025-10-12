Israel readies for captive release as Hamas demands high-profile prisoners

Israel says it is prepared to receive captives after Hamas offered to release them ahead of schedule, though talks remain stalled over the release of high-profile Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas has confirmed that twenty captives are alive and could be freed within hours if Israel includes leaders such as Marwan Barghouti and Ahmad Saadat in the exchange.

Unnamed Israeli officials told Hebrew media that the military has finalized preparations, but a source told the Times of Israel there has been “no change in the intelligence assessment.”

The government has removed several Fatah names from the prisoner list, replacing them with Hamas detainees, reportedly under pressure from far-right ministers.

Observers warn that Israel’s refusal to release top Palestinian figures could jeopardize the fragile ceasefire and intensify Gaza’s worsening humanitarian crisis.