Iraqi officials unite in honoring Gen. Soleimani, condemning US ‘state terrorism’ 

TEHRAN – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has praised the "decisive and fateful" roles of the late Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and the Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in safeguarding Iraq's security. He emphasized that the unwavering support from the Islamic Republic of Iran was fundamental to Iraq’s historic victory over the Daesh terrorist organization.

Speaking on Sunday at an official ceremony commemorating the sixth anniversary of the martyrdom of the two commanders by a U.S. terrorist attack in Baghdad, al-Sudani honored General Soleimani, who culminated his distinguished "life of jihad" through martyrdom on Iraqi soil while serving the security of the entire region.

“The participation and assistance of the martyr Hajj Qasem Soleimani are far too immense for anyone to deny, to the extent that he concluded his noble life with martyrdom on Iraqi soil,” the Prime Minister stated.

He addressed the 2020 U.S. drone strike near Baghdad International Airport, condemning it as a "heinous crime" and a "blatant violation of Iraqi national sovereignty and international law." He noted that the attack targeted a civilian area and echoed the stance of Iraq's religious authorities, who had characterized the strike as a "brutal aggression."

Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq's sovereign commitment to ending the mission of the U.S.-led International Coalition, stressing that Iraqi forces are prepared to assume full control of the Ain al-Asad airbase in Al-Anbar province in the coming days. He also highlighted other milestones in restoring full sovereignty, including ending the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq.

The Prime Minister issued a warning regarding current regional tensions, stating that the "Zionist regime" seeks to implement "evil plans" in West Asia. He asserted that Iraq, bolstered by its Resistance forces, remains the "cornerstone of stability" in the region and must be protected from such threats.

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid also spoke at the ceremony, underscoring that the martyred commanders took firm and courageous steps toward strengthening Iraq's security and stability, helping to establish a unique democracy in the region. Rashid expressed deep appreciation and gratitude for the ‘heroic role’ of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and the legendary steadfastness of Gen. Soleimani alongside the Iraqi people and their Resistance factions.

"The heroic stances of the martyrs of the security forces and Popular Mobilization Units in confronting the most well-equipped terrorist groups form the enduring foundation and pillars of the country," President Rashid said.

He emphasized, "It is the national and moral responsibility of us all not to forget these great sacrifices and to preserve them in the memory of future generations."

Falih al-Fayyadh, Head of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) or Hashd al-Sha’abi, also addressed the ceremony. He condemned the assassination as a clear act of state terrorism committed by the United States, stressing that the PMF and Iraq's security forces have remained united in defending the homeland and establishing the equation of security and coexistence.

“The calamity of Daesh reconstructed our military structure and brought about the blessed PMF, which emerged from the fatwa of Religious Authority Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani. Some had bet on the emergence of tension between the PMF and the security forces, but the bond between these two became spiritual, and together they were able to achieve victory. After Iraq's security structure was shaken during the Daesh era, the PMF provided the ground for the national security apparatus to rebuild itself,” he stated.

Al-Fayyadh also defended the vital necessity of popular weaponry in defending Iraq's sovereignty, stating that such a capability is essential for confronting the advanced military and technological powers used to target independent nations.

General Qassem Soleimani led the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, alongside Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who commanded Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) during the 2010s campaign against Daesh terrorists. The terror faction was ultimately defeated after having seized vast territories across Iraq and Syria and plotting to establish the region's first terrorist government.

