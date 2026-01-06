Shakirova named Iran’s women’s basketball head coach

TEHRAN - Elen Shakirova has been officially appointed as the new head coach of Iran’s women’s national basketball team, marking a significant step for the program as it continues its upward development.

A former Russian international player, Shakirova brings elite experience to Team Melli, having competed in three Olympic Games in 1992, 1996, and 2000.

Her long career at the highest level of international basketball has shaped her reputation as a disciplined and knowledgeable coach.

Prior to joining Iran, Shakirova led the Kazakh men’s club Aktobe, gaining valuable experience in club management and player development across different basketball cultures. Her appointment reflects Iran’s intention to build on recent progress and further strengthen the women’s program.

Shakirova replaces Greek coach Eleni Kapogianni, who played a key role in the team’s recent growth. Under Kapogianni’s leadership, Iran’s women showed clear improvement in regional and continental competitions, laying a solid foundation for the future.