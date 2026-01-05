Tehran warns of global fallout over US abduction of Venezuelan president

TEHRAN – Iran has reiterated its condemnation of the "utterly illegal" abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, by the United States, insisting that the kidnapped couple must be released immediately, demands Venezuelan authorities and its populace have also announced in recent days.

Speaking during his weekly briefing in Tehran on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei described the events in Venezuela as "extremely perilous," noting widespread international censure. He asserted that any nation with legitimate sovereignty and a sense of responsibility cannot ignore such acts, irrespective of where they occur or who is targeted.

Baghaei stressed that infringing upon a state's sovereignty and territorial integrity is indefensible and contravenes established international law. He warned that this dangerous new precedent set by the U.S. will have severe consequences for the entire world.

The spokesman stated that the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations as a whole, and the UN Security Council carry a direct duty to uphold the UN Charter's principles. He cautioned that failure to act decisively and promptly would only deepen the crisis for the global community.

The incident refers to an operation by U.S. forces this past Saturday in Caracas, which involved extensive aerial bombing, aircraft, warships, and commandos, resulting in the capture and transfer of Maduro and his wife to New York. They are kept to face what the U.S. government alleges are "drug trafficking charges."

Previously, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a phone call with his Venezuelan counterpart, denounced the U.S. military aggression and abduction of President Maduro and his wife as a "clear act of state terrorism" and a flagrant breach of Venezuela's sovereignty.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry had also issued a strong statement condemning the U.S. attacks and urging the UN Security Council to halt the aggression.

Iran maintains ‘principled’ stance on sovereignty

Responding to questions, Baghaei contrasted Iran's "firm and consistent" position on respecting territorial integrity with the selective and double-standard approach of some European nations.

Unlike these European countries, he emphasized, Iran “upholds a steady position.”

“For us, the violation of state sovereignty and the infringement upon the territorial integrity of countries whether in Lebanon and Syria or Yemen and Venezuela, or Denmark and Greenland, is unacceptable and condemned in all cases,” the Iranian spokesman explained.

‘France's critique shows awareness of consequences’

Baghaei suggested that criticism from certain French officials toward the U.S. aggression demonstrates their understanding of the grave potential fallout. He commended European figures who show "moral courage" by opposing this breach of international law, stating they are mindful of historical lessons.

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Saturday said that the US military operation that led to the kidnapping of the Venezuelan president violates the principles of international law on the use of force.

"No lasting political solution can be imposed from the outside", he said, warning that "the increasing violations" of this principle by permanent UN Security Council members "will have serious consequences for global security, sparing no one."

‘Iran's armed forces ready to defend sovereignty’

On the topic of renewed U.S. threats against Iran, Baghaei declared that Iran's military will never waver in protecting the nation's sovereignty and integrity. He dismissed recent threats from U.S. President Donald Trump—framed as support for Iranian protesters—as part of a psychological and media warfare campaign by the U.S. and Israel to pressure Tehran. He affirmed Iran's continued vigilance.

Baghaei also noted that a recent stark warning from senior Iranian security official Ali Larijani to Trump was unequivocal and its message had been "clearly received." Larijani had warned that any U.S. interference in Iran would lead to the destruction of American interests in the region.

