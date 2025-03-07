Iron pellet production by major companies rises 7%

TEHRAN - Iran’s major mining companies increased iron pellet production by approximately seven percent in the first 10 months of the current year (March 2024 – January 2025), according to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

IMIDRO reported that nine major mining firms produced a total of 34.99 million tons of iron pellets from March 2024 to late January 2025, compared to 32.79 million tons in the same period last year.

Among the producers, Gol Gohar led with 10.64 million tons, followed by Goharzamin with 5.17 million tons, Foolad Sangan with 4.46 million tons, Middle East Mining and Mineral Industries Development with 3.40 million tons, Opal Parsian with 3.34 million tons, Markazi with 3.06 million tons, Chadormalu with 3.06 million tons, Sanabad with 1.45 million tons, and Sabanour with 405,340 tons.

Iran’s major mining firms also produced over 41.26 million tons of iron concentrate in the first 10 months of the year. This figure reflects a slight decline of about 0.5 percent compared to the 41.49 million tons produced in the same period last year.

The steady growth in iron ore concentrate and pellet production highlights Iran’s strategic focus on strengthening its mining sector. This expansion enhances self-sufficiency in raw materials for steel production and reinforces Iran’s position in the global iron ore market. Continued investments in mining technologies, infrastructure development, and exploration activities are expected to sustain this upward trajectory, further supporting the country’s economic development and industrialization efforts.

EF/