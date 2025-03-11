MME signs co-op agreement with leading Chinese steelmakers

TEHRAN - Iran’s Mines and Metals Engineering Company (MME), the executive arm of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), has signed a cooperation agreement with major Chinese steel manufacturers.

According to IRIB, MME, a subsidiary of Ascotec Holding and one of IMIDRO’s operational arms, signed the agreement with leading Chinese companies in the steel industry. The deal aims to facilitate the expansion of the Iranian PERED technology in global markets.

MME, the innovator of PERED (Persian Reduction), a fully Iranian-developed technology for sponge iron production, is currently working on the design and construction of international projects utilizing this technology.

EF/