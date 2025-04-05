Iran, Serbia to develop educational ties

TEHRAN – Minister of Education, Alireza Kazemi, and his Serbian counterpart, Slavica Dukic Dejanovic, have agreed to expand educational cooperation.

A delegation of Iranian students, led by Kazemi, is attending the International School Sport Federation (ISF) which is being held from April 4 to 14 in Zlatibor, Serbia.

The officials met on the sidelines of the event. During the meeting, Kazmi said enhancing collaborations between the two countries in athletic, cultural, and educational fields is of high significance, IRIB reported.

For her part, Dukic Dejanovic announced Serbia’s readiness to expand scientific and educational cooperation with Iran.

On January 6, Serbian Ambassador to Tehran, Damir Kovacevic, in a meeting with Kazemi, announced his country’s willingness to foster scientific, research, and educational collaborations with Iran.

“Serbia is ready to deepen bilateral relations with Iran. The country grants scholarships to a large number of Iranian students, and offers sabbatical leaves to them,” the ambassador added.

On the other hand, “Iran’s ministry of education manages two teacher training universities. I think there are opportunities for cooperation and we welcome any new and innovative ideas in this field,” Kovacevic further noted.

The official went on to say that presently educational textbooks in the country feature European luminaries. However, enhancing collaborations can help include Iranian luminaries in textbooks, as well.

Kazemi, for his part, said Iran and Serbia already have bilateral relations in political, cultural, educational, and economic fields.

Highlighting the significance of exchanging knowledge and experiences, Kazemi proposed the expansion of the ties in vocational education, special education, and teaching literacy. The official asked for developing educational infrastructure and making use of Iranians teachers’ skills in Serbia.

Iran, Serbia vow closer cooperation

Iranian Ambassador to Serbia, Rashid Hassanpour, recently engaged in discussions with the Serbian President regarding a range of bilateral, regional, and international matters.

As reported by IRNA, this meeting followed a phone call in which President Aleksandar Vucic congratulated Iran’s newly elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian, on his electoral success.

During that conversation, Vucic noted the significant growth in relations between Iran and Serbia under the late President Ebrahim Raisi and expressed optimism that this positive trajectory would persist with Pezeshkian’s presidency.

The Serbian President underscored the necessity of strengthening collaboration across various sectors. In turn, Hassanpour, who previously served as the head of the Iran-Serbia Parliamentary Friendship Group, conveyed his deep understanding of Serbia and expressed his aspirations for enhanced mutual cooperation to realize the full potential of the partnership between the two countries.

Iran and Serbia have had diplomatic relations for many years, and have enjoyed relatively friendly relations despite their different political systems. The two countries have cooperated in various fields, including trade, energy, education, and culture.

In recent years, there has been a push from both sides to strengthen ties, with Iranian and Serbian officials meeting regularly to discuss cooperation in various areas.

