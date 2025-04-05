10 Iranian films to attend 7th AmiCorti International Film Festival

TEHRAN-Ten films from Iran will take part in the 7th AmiCorti International Film Festival (AmiCorti IFF), set to take place from June 23 to 28, in the historic town of Ivrea, Italy.

In addition to the films selected for various sections of the festival, two Iranians will also serve as jurors in the event, Mehr reported.

In the International Short Film section, three films from Iran will compete including “Just a Fist” by Mostafa Yeganeh, “Sting of War” by Arash Mousavi, and “You Think Although You Are Not” by Salaheddin Noori.

“Just a Fist” is about a suspect, who, along with the evidence of the crime, is escorted by a soldier to a police station in another city to meet a judge. During the journey, the suspect makes an unexpected request to the soldier.

In “Sting of War,” amid a devastating war, the lives of a mother and her unborn child are tragically cut short, leaving us to imagine the stories that could have been. This film

“You Think Although You Are Not” depicts Navid and Forough, a happy couple who, despite the events that led to their separation, find an unusual way to stay together.

Three Iranian movies will be shown in the International Documentaries section, including “Is There Any Trace of Tomorrow's Blossoms?” by Ghazaleh Toodeh Zaim, “Night and Fog in Kurdistan” by Shilan Saadi, and “Old Friend” by Sam Yekta.

“Is There Any Trace of Tomorrow's Blossoms?” portrays the lives of four Iranian women from four different generations, exploring their concerns and challenges in contemporary Iran.

“Night And Fog in Kurdistan” tells the stories of Yazidi refugee girls, survivors of the Sinjar massacre, who five years ago lived in a Turkish refugee camp. As these girls become scattered across Europe, the director narrates a powerful tale of resilience and survival, exploring the rich history of the Kurdish people while shedding light on the ongoing displacement of the Yazidi community.

“Old Friend” retraces the professional journey of renowned art journalists active in the 1950s and 1960s, who contributed to the popular and prestigious youth magazine. The publication played a crucial role in launching numerous artists in various fields, including cinema and music.

“Ext. Friendship – Night” by Mehdi Ahmadpanah is the only film from Iran in the International Feature Film section.

In the movie, four old friends gather on the night before one of them leaves for military service to say their goodbyes. One of them documents the events of that night. Years later, he returns to his hometown and attempts to reunite the group.

In the International Animation section, “Piano” by Marjan Keshani and Shahab Shamsi represents Iran. The story follows a man who dreams of buying a piano, but the devastation of war robs him even of his simplest desires, leading him on a journey between inner turmoil and the pursuit of peace.

In the Global Social Issues Film section, “The School Principal” by Mikaeel Dayani and “Bird Day” by Davood Haseli and Mohammad Naseri will be shown from Iran.

“The School Principal” depicts a school where students take part in the “Women, Life, Freedom” movement. However, the principal opposes the movement, driven by seemingly logical reasons, creating a conflict between youthful ideals and institutional authority.

In “Bird Day,” a young boy ventures into the forest to hunt butterflies but encounters a bird hunter and becomes fascinated by a rifle. After finding a fledgling, he raises it and releases it into the sky, gradually seeing all birds as his own and losing interest in hunting.

The Iranian jurors at the festival will be actor and film producer Hossein Soleimani and musician and composer Fariman Jabbarzadeh.

Soleimani is one of the jurors in the International Feature Films section while Jabbarzadeh serves as the president of the jury in the International VideoMusic & Global Social Issues sections.

This AmiCorti International Film Festival is dedicated to celebrating the best of contemporary cinema, with a strong emphasis on emerging directors, independent filmmakers, and unique artistic perspectives. The festival aims to be a global meeting point for the film community, offering both in-person and virtual participation options to ensure wide accessibility. Selected films will be showcased on the exclusive AmiCorti platform, providing a focused and engaged audience.

The festival is recognized for its commitment to fostering creativity, innovation, and the exploration of social issues through film. It promotes cultural exchange, diversity, and inclusivity, making it a significant event in the international film festival circuit.

