African Union expels Israeli ambassador from Rwanda genocide conference

The African Union (AU) expelled an Israeli ambassador from a conference on the Rwanda genocide on Monday, the Israeli foreign ministry said.

Avraham Neguise, Israel's Ambassador to Ethiopia, was removed from the conference, organized by the African Union in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, after member states refused to participate alongside him, according to the New Arab.

The expulsion was praised by Hamas, who said the stance "aligns with the Union's values and principles, as well as its historic positions in support of the Palestinian cause and our people's struggle against Zionist colonialism".

The group also called for a "comprehensive boycott" of Israel and to "prevent it from exploiting their platforms to whitewash its crimes" against the Palestinian people.

Israel is accused at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of committing genocide against the Palestinian people, in a case brought forward by AU member state South Africa.

An Israeli diplomat was also expelled from the 36th African Union summit of heads of state in Ethiopia in February 2023.

The conference, which takes place annually, marks the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, aiming to raise awareness of the value of life and humanity and renew a shared commitment to protecting human rights.