Kashan where history and arts meet

TEHRAN -- Located on the edge of the central deserts of Iran in Isfahan province, Kashan is one of the main destinations for tourists.

Kashan is known for manufacturing carpets, silk, and other textiles. Today, the city houses most of Iran's mechanized carpet-weaving factories and has an active marble and copper mining industry. Kashan and its suburbs have a population of 400,000, Mehr news agency reported.

Tourist Attractions and Historical Sights

Tape Sialk or Sialk Hill: In 5000 BC, the cavemen of the Iranian plateau began to turn to the plains for new life because of climate change and the formation of fields and grasslands. The historical background of the Kashan district is related to the oldest human settlements on the central plateau of Iran called Sialk and Kashan was one of the first foundations of human civilization. According to archaeological excavations in the Sialk Hill of Kashan, the history of human presence in that area can be traced back to 7,000 years ago. In fact, the people of the Sialk Hills, over 5000 years ago, were overthrown by the Aryan whose memorials have been found over different periods of time, which includes long tubs with horse and sun images, iron armor, and swords and spears.

Niasar Waterfall: Niasar Waterfall starts from a water spring near a fire temple dating back to the Sassanid era. Niasar owns all the history and natural view of this ancient spring. The spring also waters the vast lush lands of Niasar. The bedrock that made the water passage of Niasar Waterfall is usually made of lime and through ages made a delightful shape. Niasar waterfall is as high as 25 meters; the enjoyable atmosphere of the surrounding area of Niasar Waterfall is a proper choice for spending some quality time to enjoy the natural scenic view.

Fin Garden: The Fin Garden is located 6 km far from the city in the south of Kashan. It dates back to the Safavid period. It is one of the most valuable historical places in Kashan. Some historical sources refer to the date of the garden to the Al-buye reign. The buildings inside the garden include the entrance door and tower, Oshtor-Galu, the alcove in the south of the garden, the museum in the west, the small and large bathrooms, and the library in the eastern garden. The Fin bathroom in the Garden is the historic place where Naser al-Din Shah killed his Chancellor Amir Kabir. In the southern part of the Fin Garden, there are two baths known as the small and large baths.

The small bath is from the Safavid era and the large bath is from the Qajar era which was built by Fath-Ali-Shah. The large bathroom was for the courtiers and the small bathroom was for ordinary people. In the southern part of the Fin, there is a spring, which is known as Cheshmeh-Suleimaniyeh. Most garden trees are between 100 and 470 years old.

The Mosque & School of Agha Bozorg: It is one of the most beautiful and magnificent mosques that was built during the Qajar era. The dome of the building, with its beautiful architecture and its design, is very unique and beautiful to look at.

The mosque was built in the late 18th century by master-mi'mar Ustad Haj Sa'ban-ali. The mosque and theological school are located in the center of the city of Kashan.

Boroujerdi House: The Boroujerdi House is another valuable historical monument that was built during the Qajar period. The most important part of this house is its summer mansion which is located in front of the entrance door.

It consists of a king hall, a room, and five doors with magnificent stuccos. The dome of the summer house is painted with flowers, birds, and animals on it. Also, you can see pictures of Qajar Kings on the wall. One of the features of this old house is its fantastic wind tower. The Boroujerdi House, has no garden, in its both internal and external sections. The building was built on three floors and on four sides, surrounded by inner and outer courtyards. The Boroujerdi House was one of the main mansions for the accommodation of the king and the courtiers.

The Historical Bazaar of Kashan: Bazaar of Kashan is an old bazaar in the center of the city of Kashan, Iran. It is thought to have been built in the Seljuk era with renovations during the Safavid period. The bazaar has famous architecture, especially at its Timche-ye Amin od-Dowleh section, where a grand light well was built in the 19th century.

Traders who visited the Bazaar usually stayed in these caravansaries because they were close to the main gate of the city and played a significant role in the city's economic activities.

Tabatabaei House: The house of Tabatabaie is known as the bride of Iranian houses because of its special beauty. This house is near the Boroujerdi house. The house consists of four courtyards, the central courtyard belongs to the exterior and two courtyards belong to the interior and a courtyard for the crew. Another important advantage of building the house in addition to cooling and temperature adjustment is its easy access to Qanat and the resistance against the earthquake.

The interior section of the house consists of a simple five-door room in the center and two courtyards on both sides of the house, with basements where the wind catchers flow the air inside. This was also the residence of the Tabatabai family. The courtyards on the northwest side of the house are larger and have more rooms. Underneath the interior section, there is a large basement that has its own unique characteristics such as wind catchers, a perforated roof, two-sided walls, and the existence of a pond.

