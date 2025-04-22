Iran names squad for 2025 Beach Soccer World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran head coach Ali Naderi has named his team for the 2025 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

He has called up 12 players for the competition, which will be held in Seychelles from May 1 to 11.

All 16 nations that will grace the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025 have now confirmed their official squads for the upcoming tournament.

The tournament – in which the world’s best beach soccer players from all six confederations will compete for the title of world champions – will be the first edition held in an African country. It also marks the first time that the Seychelles will host a FIFA event.

Brazil are defending champions.

AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup 2025 star Ali Mirshekari will spearhead the charge for Iran, who will look to improve on their third-place finish last time out.

Iran are drawn in Group B along with Portugal, Mauritania, and Paraguay.

Iran squad:

Mehdi Mirjalili, Mohammad Dastan, Abbas Rezaei, Reza Amirizadeh, Saeid Piramoon, Ali Nazem, Mehdi Shirmohammadi, Ali Mirshekari, Movahed Mohammadpour, Mohammadali Mokhtari, Mohammadali Nazarazadeh, and Mohammad Masoumizadeh