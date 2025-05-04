Dastan: We progress step by step in 2025 Beach Soccer World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran’s beach soccer goalkeeper Mohammad Dastan has expressed confidence that the team will progress step by step in the 2025 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Iran opened their campaign with a 5-4 victory over Mauritania in Group B and also secured a 5-1 win against Paraguay.

The team are now set to face Portugal on Monday for the top spot in the group.

“So far, we have performed very well, especially with the victory against Paraguay, which are a strong team. We hope to win against Portugal as well and qualify as the top team. Of course, if we do, we will face Brazil in the next stage,” Dastan said.

Regarding the potential matchup with Brazil, Dastan added, “With respect to all beach soccer teams worldwide, I must say Brazil are the greatest team in this sport. I hope we succeed on this journey and defeat teams one by one. My belief is that we should progress step by step. Right now, we need to focus on the game against Portugal.”

He concluded, “We want to dedicate this championship to the people of Iran. That’s why we are here. There is a difficult task ahead, but we will do our best to win the title for the first time ever,” Dastan finished.