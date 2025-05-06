Iran lose to Portugal in 2025 Beach Soccer World Cup

TEHRAN - Iran concluded their FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025 Group B campaign with a 7-5 defeat to two-time champions Portugal on Monday.

Iran finished in second place in Group B, setting up a quarter-final meeting against Group A winners Belarus on Thursday. Portugal will face Japan.

Team Melli struck first inside The Paradise Arena. Mehdi Mirjalili dribbled the ball forward and, with the Portuguese expecting a trademark volley, cannily played a perfect pass to Mohammadali Nazarzadeh, whose excellent, acrobatic finish gave Pedro Mano no chance.

Andre Lourenco equalized, but Iran regained the lead through Reza Amiri’s stunning overhead kick.

A period of Portuguese dominance then ensued. Leo Martins, one of the most lethal finishers in the game, turned provider as the team netted five goals without reply.

Mohammadali Mokhtari pulled one back in style, only for Miguel Pintado to restore Portugal’s four-goal advantage.

Nazarzadeh and Mokhtari pulled two back for Iran, but it was too little, too late.