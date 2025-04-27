3rd Iran-Africa economic cooperation summit kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN - Iran’s Customs Administration announced that customs clearance procedures for direct transport, foreign transit, exports, and imports have resumed at Shahid Rajaee Port.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), a special meeting of the technical and support team was held on Sunday at the import exit gate of Shahid Rajaee Customs. Following an on-site review of infrastructure and confirmation of operational readiness, the head of Iran’s Customs Administration ordered the resumption of direct customs clearance for essential goods and shipments for production units.

In a separate statement, the administration noted that customs clearance procedures for foreign transit, exports, and imports at Shahid Rajaee Customs in Bandar Abbas have officially resumed.

Iran’s Customs Administration is expected to formally announce the full resumption of customs clearance procedures across all operations later today.

A huge explosion occurred at around 12.30 pm local time on Saturday at Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Hormozgan Province, leaving at least 25 dead and 750 injured, according to the provincial judiciary department.

The incident caused temporary disruptions in customs and transit operations. This affected the seamless flow of goods through the port, which is a crucial gateway for both imports and exports.

Shahid Rajaee Port, located in the southern city of Bandar Abbas, plays a key role in the country's trade and is vital for regional transit, particularly for goods traveling through the International North-South Transit Corridor (INSTC).

EF/