PBO head meets Turkmen president, officials on sidelines of ECO Forum

TEHRAN – Iran’s Vice President and head of the Planning and Budget Organization (PBO) Seyed Hamid Pourmohammadi, met with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow on Monday to discuss ways to deepen bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors.

Pourmohammadi, who is in Turkmenistan to attend the first Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Sustainable Development Forum, held talks with the Turkmen president in Arkadag, the host city of the two-day event.

According to Iran’s government news service, the two sides exchanged views on expanding ties in political, economic, and cultural spheres, as well as strengthening trade relations.

Pourmohammadi also met with Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov to explore avenues for enhanced political and economic collaboration.

In a separate meeting with Nookerguly Atagulyyev, Deputy Prime Minister for Trade and head of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, the Iranian official discussed strategies to boost economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

The ECO Sustainable Development Forum, held on April 27–28, aims to promote sustainable development indicators among member states. Senior ministers and top officials from ECO countries are participating in the forum.

Iran’s high-level delegation to the event is being led by Pourmohammadi.

EF/MA