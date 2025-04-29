Over 135 earthquakes hit Iran in a week

TEHRAN – A total of 137 earthquakes were recorded across the country from April 19 to 25, according to the seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Statistically, 124 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3; 12 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3 and 4; and one earthquake with a magnitude between 4 and 5; have occurred in the country, IRNA reported.

Of the total quakes, one had a magnitude of 4 on the Richter scale, which occurred on April 21 in Kangavar, Kermanshah province.

Among the provinces of the country, Khorasan Razavi, with 23, experienced the highest number of earthquakes, followed by Semnan with 15, and Fars with 12 earthquakes.

During the same period, no earthquakes were recorded in Ardabil, Alborz, Ilam, Zanjan, Qom, Qazvin, and Gilan provinces.

A total of 6,272 earthquakes were recorded across the country over the past calendar year (March 2024 –March 2025) according to the Seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Out of registered earthquakes, 150 were more than 4 on the Richter scale; at least five earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 4.5 occurred monthly in the country.

The Iranian plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for the disasters relating to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of the earthquakes in the world occur in Iran, but more than 6 percent of the victims of the world’s earthquakes during the 20th century are reported from Iranian earthquakes.

MT/MG