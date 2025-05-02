Culinary tour held for foreign students of Kermanshah universities

TEHRAN--A culinary tour was held for foreign students across Kermanshah province to familiarize them with spring plants and cuisines, said the head of the Cultural, Social and Sports Department of Kermanshah Municipality.

Iman Derakhshi told ISNA that Kermanshah, as the 37th UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, has unique potential, naming spring plants and cuisines as one of its capacities.

Various spring plants grow in Kermanshah given its special geographic situation and topographic conditions, he said, adding, “Some of these plants have been added to our tables in the form of foods since ancient times.”

This has led to high diversity in culinary tourism during spring, he pointed out. Therefore, efforts have been made to introduce this capacity to domestic and foreign tourists, he added.

“We have put on our agenda to hold culinary tours with focus on spring plants and cuisines. It was held with presence of media persons and tour leaders in Dalahoo last year.”

This year, culinary tour has been held for foreign students who study in Kermanshah universities, he said, adding that 35 foreign students from Razi University and Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences attended in the event.

He explained that the foreign students were from Nigeria, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Derakhshi expressed the hope that foreign student will be ambassadors for introducing Kermanshah culinary culture and tourism after finishing their studies and returning to their countries.

He mentioned that culinary tour was held in Kortavij village, Dinvar district, Sahneh city.

During the one-day tour, the foreign students were familiarized with spring plants such as shang, paghare, artichoke, rhubarb, venushk (mountain pistachio), kolaneh, etc. and the various dishes, soups, breads, and pickles that are made with them.

Experts say that food is not merely an organic product with biochemical compositions. However, for members of each community, food is defined as a cultural element.

Apart from its rich history and culture, Iran has long been a fabulous destination when it comes to gastronomy tourism, featuring wide-ranging stews, rice dishes, kebabs, and desserts to name a few.

Iranian cuisine, usually dominated by fragrant herbs, varies from region to region. It principally accentuates freshness, deliciousness, and colorfulness.

KD