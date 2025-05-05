Bio-implants production to be developed in Iran via IDRO’s contribution

TEHRAN- Iran is expanding its bio-implant production, with the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO) leading efforts to meet domestic medical needs, Hamid Bazargan, IDRO’s Deputy for Advanced Industries, stated in a press conference on the plans of the organizations for the modern industries focusing on the bio-implant project of Kermanshah.

He highlighted that while production is focused on local demand, the potential for exports exists if tissue supply challenges are resolved.

One successful initiative in this field is the project of Kish Tissue Regeneration Corporation, which has played a key role in bio-implant development, supported by IDRO.

This technology is currently one of the most advanced technologies in the world and is available only to a limited number of countries, Bazargan said, adding, simply put, the human body cannot rebuild the damaged tissues in some situations; for example, in the case of a severe fracture, platinum is used, but these synthetic materials are not compatible with body tissue and can lead to problems such as arthritis, and the idea was to use the material of the bone itself.

Kish Tissue Regeneration Corporation uses human tissues from deceased individuals and removes living cells down to nanoscale, providing a type of biological scaffold that the patient's body can adapt to and form new tissues, he explained.

Bazargan said: "The Shamsabad factory has been completed and has been operating for a year, and the Kermanshah factory is also about to start production. However, due to a shortage of human tissue, they have not yet allocated the required tissue."

Referring to the fact that bioimplants are expensive and that an investment of $7 million has been made for each center, the IDRO deputy head said: "The products are currently being used to meet domestic needs. If the problem of tissue supply is solved, there is a possibility of exporting from the country."

National bioimplant project ready for implementation

Addressing the same press conference, the managing director of Danesh Baft Alborz Company announced that the national bioimplant project is ready for operation, adding: "This project will be put into operation simultaneously with the president's visit to Kermanshah."

Saeed Nazari stated that bioimplants are one of the developed technologies that are available to a few countries, and Iran has been able to achieve significant progress in this field in a way that is competitive and much cheaper in terms of price.

Bioimplants are one of the new alternative designs for platinum in the treatment of bone fractures or skin and beauty, which is used in various fields, he added.

