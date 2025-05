TEHRAN - Dragan Skocic extended his contract with Tractor football team on Wednesday.

Skocic led Tractor to win 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) for the first time ever.

The 57-year-old coach has penned a two-year deal extension with the Tabriz based team.

Tractor will represent Iran at the 2025/26 AFC Champions League Elite.