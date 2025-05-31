Earthquakes in second month of spring rise by 16.8% yr/yr

TEHRAN – According to the seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran, a total of 617 earthquakes were recorded in the second month of spring (April 21–May 21), indicating a 16.8 percent increase compared to the number of earthquakes recorded over the same month last year.

In comparison to the first month of spring (March 21–April 20) and the monthly average recorded in the past Iranian calendar year (March 2024 – March 2025), the number of earthquakes increased by 10.5 and 7 percent, respectively, IRNA reported.

Statistically, from April 21 to May 21, six earthquakes with a magnitude above 4 occurred in the country; one had a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale, which occurred on May 1 in Roshtkhar, Khorasan Razavi province, IRNA reported.

Among the provinces of the country, Khorasan Razavi, with 84, experienced the highest number of earthquakes, followed by Semnan with 68, and Kerman with 64 earthquakes. During the same period, 16 earthquakes hit Tehran province, one had a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter scale, recorded around Firuzkuh.

A total of 6,272 earthquakes were recorded across the country over the past calendar year (March 2024 –March 2025) according to the Seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Out of registered earthquakes, 150 were more than 4 on the Richter scale; at least five earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 4.5 occurred monthly in the country.

The Iranian plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for the disasters relating to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of the earthquakes in the world occur in Iran, but more than 6 percent of the victims of the world’s earthquakes during the 20th century are reported from Iranian earthquakes.

MT/MG