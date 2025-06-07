Round University Ranking 2025 includes 36 Iranian universities

TEHRAN – The Round University Ranking (RUR) 2025 has placed 36 Iranian universities among the top universities in the world, up from 32 universities in 2024.

RUR Ranking evaluates the performance of over 1200 leading world universities from 85 countries by 20 indicators within the framework of 4 key objectives: teaching, research, international diversity, and financial sustainability.

All raw data for RUR Rankings is provided by Thomson Reuters. RUR Rankings cover the period from 2010 to the present. RUR Rankings is designed as an evaluation system aimed to provide sufficient information about university performance to address stakeholders’ personal tasks: students, academic community, university management, and policy makers.

Islamic Azad University, with a global ranking of 93, is placed first in the country.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences (125), University of Tehran (202), Iran University of Science and Technology (355), Shiraz University of Medical Sciences (371), Sharif University of Technology (389), University of Tabriz (422), Kurdistan University of Medical Sciences (440), Qazvin University of Medical Sciences (445), and Shahid Beheshti University (454) ranked second to tenth.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences and Islamic Azad University are ranked third and fourth globally in terms of Teaching Ranking index, they are placed first and second in the country. Shiraz University of Medical Sciences (with a global ranking of 69) is placed third.

Based on the Research Ranking index, University of Tehran (with a global ranking of 138), Sharif University of Technology (252), Islamic Azad University (259) are placed first to third in the country, respectively.

Islamic Azad University (414), Graduate University of Advanced Technology (542), and Imam Hossein University (572) are ranked first to third in terms of the International Diversity Ranking index.

Based on the Financial Sustainability index, Imam Hossein University (155), Baqir al-Olum University (212), and Iran University of Science and Technology (245) are the top three universities in the country.

Harvard University, Stanford University, and California Institute of Technology rank first to third, respectively.

Recent rankings

The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2025 has placed 85 Iranian universities among the top Asian institutions, compared to 75 universities in 2024.

Sharif University of Technology is ranked first in the country, with a global ranking of 69.

Amirkabir university of Technology (70), Iran University of Science and Technology (77), University of Tehran (97), Tehran University of Medical Science (109), Isfahan University of Technology (115), Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences (121), Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences (154), and Shiraz University of Technology (155) are placed second to tenth in the country.

The 15th edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2025 has included 17 Iranian universities in 21 subject entries, compared to 17 Iranian universities in 17 subject entries in 2024.

Iranian universities are ranked among the top institutions in three faculty areas, including Engineering and Technology; Life sciences and Medicine; and Natural sciences, Mehr news agency reported.

In Engineering and Technology subject area, University of Tehran, with a global ranking of 280, is placed first in the country. In Petroleum Engineering, University of Tehran ranks 22 globally, progressing from 32 in 2024 to 22 this year. In Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Sharif University of Technology and University of Tehran rank 151-200 and 201-250, respectively.

In the Life Sciences and Medicine broad subject, Tehran University of Medical Sciences is ranked first nationally; its ranking elevated from 358 in 2024 to 309 this year. In Agricultural and Forestry, University of Tehran ranks 101-150, and University of Tabriz ranks 251-300.

In Anatomy and Physiology, Mashhad University of Medical Sciences, and Tehran University of Medical Sciences rank 51-100 and 101-170, respectively.

In Nursing, Iran University of Medical Sciences and Tehran University of Medical Sciences rank 151-225, jointly. In Pharmacy and Pharmacology, Tehran University of Medical Sciences is ranked 201-250.

In Chemistry, University of Tehran ranks 301-350, and Sharif University of Technology 351-400. In Mathematics, Sharif University of Technology and University of Tehran rank 301-350. In Material Sciences, Sharif University of Technology, and University of Tehran rank 251-300.

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings (WUR) by international outlook 2025 has ranked 85 Iranian universities among the top universities in the world. Sharif University of Technology (with a global ranking of 301- 350) tops the universities of the country.

THE World University Rankings 2025 has placed 81 Iranian universities among the top universities in the world in 10 out of 11 subject areas, compared to 73 universities in 2024.

Iran’s best rankings are in Computer Science, and Engineering.

Sharif University of Technology (151-175), University of Tehran (201 -250), Amirkabir University of Technology (251-300) are placed first to third in Computer Science, respectively.

Sharif University of Technology (151-175), University of Tehran (201-250), and Iran University of Science and Technology (251-300) are ranked first to third in Engineering, respectively.

