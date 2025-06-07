Rainfall drops by over 40% in current water year

TEHRAN – From the beginning of the current water year (September 23, 2024) till June 2, precipitation across the country amounted to 131.5 mm, indicating a 40.4 percent decrease from the long-term average of 220.7 mm, recorded in the same period, according to the Meteorological Organization.

From May 27 to June 2, some 0.1 mm of rainfall was recorded in the country, showing a 90.2 percent reduction compared to the long-term figure of 1.4 mm, ISNA reported.

Also, from May 22 to June 2, the precipitation was equal to almost 0.7 mm. In comparison to the long-term amount of 3 mm, the country has experienced a 78.5 percent decrease in rainfall.

According to the Meteorological Organization, rainfall in all provinces has been less than the long-term average; Hormozgan province has recorded the lowest amount of rainfall, receiving 75.7 percent less rain than normal in the current water year.

Tehran province is also among the provinces that have faced a significant decline in precipitation. While Tehran’s long-term average rainfall stands at 255.5 mm, in the current water year, it has received 130.9 mm of rain, which indicates a 48.8 percent decrease.

Over 250mm rain in previous water year

The previous water year (September 22, 2023 – September 22, 2024) came to an end with 252.7 mm of precipitation, showing a 19 percent increase compared to the year before.

The low precipitation at the beginning of the previous water year was worrisome, but the volume of precipitation improved with the passage of time.

Due to successive years of drought, the increase in rainfall amounts did not compensate for the water deficit in the country, some provinces are suffering from water shortage, IRNA reported.

A total of 10 provinces received less than normal rainfall.

According to the latest reports, the total amount of recorded rainfall in the previous water year (ended on September 23) amounted to 252.7 mm, which signifies a 19 percent increase compared to the 212.9 mm rain received in the water year before (September 2022 –September 2023).

Compared to the long-term figure, 248.7 mm, it shows a two percent increase.

