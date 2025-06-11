Sponge iron export up 22% in a month on year

TEHRAN – The value of Iran’s sponge iron export increased by 22 percent in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year, Farvardin (March 21-April21), as compared to the first month in the past year, the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) reported.

According to the ISPA report, the country exported 105,000 tons of sponge iron worth $25 million in the first month of this year, with 34 percent rise in weight, as compared to 79,000 tons (worth $20 million) in the same month of the previous year.

According to ISPA, Iran’s export of sponge iron increased 11 percent in value, and 12 percent in volume in the past Iranian calendar year 1403 (ended on March 20), as compared to the previous year.

As ISPA announced, Iran exported sponge iron valued at $401 million in 1403, while the figure was $361 million in 1402.

As previously reported, production of sponge iron in Iran rose seven percent in the first month of the present year, as compared to the first month in the previous year.

As reported, 4.075 million tons of sponge iron was produced in Farvardin of this year, while the figure was 3.807 million tons in the same month of the past year.

Direct reduced iron (DRI), also called sponge iron, is produced from the direct reduction of iron ore (in the form of lumps, pellets, or fines) into iron by reducing gas or elemental carbon produced from natural gas or coal. Many ores are suitable for direct reduction.

While Iran is fighting the U.S. severe sanctions on its economy, and the country’s different industrial and economic sectors have been affected by the limitations and difficulties caused by the sanctions condition, the country’s mining sector is moving forward noticeably, overcoming such barriers.

Among the mining sector’s different products, sponge iron is an outstanding example, as the production of this item is rising more and more in the country.

Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), Iran’s largest metals and mining holding, has stated that one of the most important reasons for the increase in sponge iron production in Iran is the establishment of new sponge iron plants, adding that in recent years, with its new strategy and with the participation of the private sector, the organization has been able to launch several projects to produce sponge iron.

