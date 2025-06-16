Peak of cruelty: Israel attacks hospital in western Iran

TEHRAN - On Monday morning, the Zionist regime carried out a missile attack on Farabi hospital in the border city of Kermanshah, west of the country.

Parts of the hospital have suffered serious damage. Much of the hospital's equipment was damaged, and windows were broken, which caused injuries to patients hospitalized in different wards.

Late Friday night, an Israeli-launched projectile struck the perimeter of Hakim Children’s Hospital in southern Tehran.

Iranian health authorities and humanitarian organizations have denounced the strike as a flagrant violation of international law and medical neutrality, emphasizing that targeting healthcare facilities constitutes a war crime.

Hossein Kermanpour, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Health, announced on Sunday that the consequences of the “false slogan” claiming that “Israel targets only military sites and has no quarrel with the Iranian people” have proven to be tragically unfounded.

A total of 1,481 individuals have been killed or injured in the Israeli attacks over the past 65 hours. Out of these, 1,277 people have been hospitalized across the country’s university-affiliated medical centers, with over 90% of the victims being civilians, Kermanpour stated.

"So far, 522 individuals have been discharged, while 224 men, women, and children have lost their lives as a result of the attacks," he added.

The Health Ministry emphasized that the human cost of these strikes clearly contradicts claims of “precision targeting” and underlines the indiscriminate nature of the Israeli aggression.

