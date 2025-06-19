Religious minority MPs, FM spokesman visit people injured in Israeli attack

TEHRAN –On Wednesday, Ara Shaverdian, and Homayoun Sameyah Najafabadi, who represent the Christian and Jewish communities in the Iranian Parliament (Majlis), respectively, along with Esmaeil Baqaei, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, paid a visit to a number of those who were wounded during Israel's attacks, and hospitalized in Tehran’s Sina Hospital.

So far, more than 1,800 people have been killed or injured since the Zionist regime’s initial attack on Friday. According to the health ministry, 224 men, women, and children have lost their lives as a result of the attacks.

Some 60 women, and 15 people under the age of 20 have been injured, while 35 women and 10 children have been martyred.

Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi has called on the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, and the World Health Organization’s director for the Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office, Hanan Hassan Balkhi, to censure Israeli airstrikes on Iran, and take action to stop the aggression.

The majority of martyrs and those injured by attacks of the Zionist regime are civilians. Medical staff are present at the scene with all their might, ISNA quoted Zafarqandi as saying on Tuesday.

“All medical staff, both commissioned and non-commissioned, are present at the scene voluntarily.”

He explained that the majority of martyrs and the injured people are civilians and ordinary citizens. They were at their homes or asleep when the evil regime’s air strikes occurred, he added.

Unfortunately, many women and children are among the injured and martyrs of the Israeli strikes, he mentioned.