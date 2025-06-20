Iran to play China for 2025 World U20 Water Polo C’ships 11th-place

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Australia 17-13 at the 2025 World Aquatics Men's U20 Water Polo Championships on Friday.

Iran has defeated New Zealand 15-13, Kazakhstan 16-9 and lost to Germany 23-6, the U.S. 23-5 and Australia 17-13.

Iran will play China on Saturday.

Iran are headed by former national team player Ali Piroozkhah.

The World Aquatics Men's U20 Water Polo Championships takes place from June 14 to 21 in Zagreb, Croatia.