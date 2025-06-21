Iran come 12th at 2025 World U20 Water Polo Championships

TEHRAN – Iran lost to China 13-11 at the 2025 World Aquatics Men's U20 Water Polo Championships on Saturday.

Iran defeated New Zealand 15-13, Kazakhstan 16-9 and lost to Germany 23-6, the U.S. 23-5, and Australia 17-13 in the tournament.

Iran finished in 12th place.

Iran are headed by former national team player Ali Piroozkhah.

The World Aquatics Men's U20 Water Polo Championships took place from June 14 to 21 in Zagreb, Croatia.