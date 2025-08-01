“Martyrs of Power Memorial” tourism rally held in Tehran

TEHRAN--The “Martyrs of Power Memorial” family tourism rally was held in Tehran on Thursday, with participation of the families of the martyrs, veterans, and self-sacrificing veterans of 12-day Israeli war against Iran.

The event was supported by Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Committee for Martyrs and War Veterans’ Family Affairs and cooperation of Tehran’s Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs. It was attended by 160 participants who competed in a friendly competition with 48 cars, Mehr news agency reported.

The start of this family rally was near the Tomb of the Unknown Martyrs of the province, in the northeast of Tehran, and the destination of this spiritual tour was the Martyrs’ Section in Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery, south of Tehran.

The closing ceremony of this program was held in the presence of the TACI directors and Director General of Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs Abbasali Rezaei, in the Nodbeh Hall of Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery, and the best of this rally tour were introduced after the points were reviewed by the judging panel.

Finally, the participants renewed their commitment to the martyrs and the ideals of the Islamic Revolution by presenting flowers at the tomb of the martyrs of the authority and the 12-day imposed war of the Zionist regime against Iran at Behesht-e Zahra’s Section 42.

It is worth noting that this rally, like other family tour rallies, did not have a competitive aspect on the basis of speed. In these types of rallies, judging is based on compliance with traffic laws, safety principles, accuracy in routing, team discipline, and traffic discipline.

The Martyrs of Authority Memorial Rally, while creating social enthusiasm and maintaining public empathy and cohesion in society, was an opportunity to honor the memory of the martyrs of the homeland's authority and the culture of sacrifice and martyrdom, and a step towards promoting the values of the Sacred Defense, honoring the high status of the martyrs, and a platform for strengthening family ties in a spiritual and cultural atmosphere.

