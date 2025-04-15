Iran learn fate in 2025 World Aquatics U20 Water Polo Championships

TEHRAN – Iran discovered their fate in the World Aquatics Men’s U20 Water Polo Championships 2025.

The Persians are drawn with New Zealand and Kazakhstan in Group D.

Three hundred water polo players from the 20 qualified countries will compete in the premier global age-group water polo tournament.

Hungary come into this biennial tournament as the defending champions, having downed the previous U20 Men’s titlists, 12-7, in the gold medal match.

The United States completed the U20 Men’s Water Polo Championship 2023 podium with the country’s first trip to the dais, eclipsing Greece, 11-6, in the Bronze Medal Match.

The competition will be held in Zagreb, Croatia from June 14 to 21.

Draw Results

Group A: United States, Hungary, Croatia, Montenegro

Group B: Greece, Serbia, Italy, Spain

Group C: Brazil, Germany, South Africa

Group D: Kazakhstan, Iran, New Zealand

Group E: Colombia, Argentina, Australia

Group F: Canada, China, Singapore