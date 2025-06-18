Iran fall short against Germany at 2025 World Aquatics U20 Water Polo C’ships

TEHRAN – Iran beat at the 2025 World Aquatics Men's U20 Water Polo Championships on Monday.

Iran, who had defeated New Zealand 15-13, and Kazakhstan 16-9 in their first matches in Group D, will play the U.S. in the 9th to 12th classification.

Iran are headed by former national team player Ali Piroozkhah.

The World Aquatics Men's U20 Water Polo Championships takes place from June 14 to 21 in Zagreb, Croatia.

Hungary are the title holders.