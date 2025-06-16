Iran beat Kazakhstan at 2025 World Aquatics Men's U20 Water Polo Championships

TEHRAN – Iran beat Kazakhstan 16-9 at the 2025 World Aquatics Men's U20 Water Polo Championships on Monday.

Iran, who had defeated New Zealand 15-13 in their first match, topped Group D.

Iran are headed by former national team player Ali Piroozkhah.

The World Aquatics Men's U20 Water Polo Championships takes place from June 14 to 21 in Zagreb, Croatia.

Hungary are the title holders.