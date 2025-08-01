Iran’s non-oil exports hit $16.5b in 4 months

TEHRAN – Iran exported $16.55 billion worth of non-oil goods in the first four months of the current Iranian year, according to data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). eriod.

Between March 20 and July 22, Iran exported 48.81 million tons of non-oil goods, marking a 1.46 percent increase in volume compared to the same period last year. However, the export value declined by 5.51 percent year-on-year.

Petrochemical products remained Iran’s largest export category, with 17.4 million tons shipped abroad, worth $6.89 billion. The segment saw an 8.30 percent drop in volume and a 10.22 percent decline in value.

Natural gas, liquefied propane, methanol, liquefied butane, and petroleum bitumen ranked as the top five non-oil export items.

China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Oman were the main destinations for Iranian exports.

Overall, Iran’s non-oil trade during the four-month period totaled 61.02 million tons valued at $34.17 billion.

Imports accounted for 12.21 million tons, worth $17.63 billion—a 3.23 percent decrease in volume and a 14.20 percent decline in value from the year before.

Key imported goods included raw gold, corn for animal feed, rice, sunflower seed oil, and soybeans. The top import sources were the UAE, China, Turkey, India, Germany, Russia, and the Netherlands.

