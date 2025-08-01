What’s in Tehran art galleries

Sharif Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Sayeh Mansour. The exhibit entitled “Nature Not Found” will be running until August 15 at the gallery that can be found at 11 Mahruzadeh Alley, Shariati Ave. near Quds Square.

Painting

* Negah Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a group of artists, including Ehsan Arjmand, Ramin Hafizi, Ahmad Moqaddasi, Mahsa Shemshian and Mehdi Rahemi.

The exhibit entitled “Each One on Its Own” will continue until August 10 at the gallery located at 64 Ghaffari St., Jam St., Motahhari Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Somayyeh Gholami is currently on view in an exhibition at Baa Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Where Letters Become Dreams” will run until August 15 at the gallery located at No. 1, Nastaran Alley, Nakhl St., Artesh Boulevard.

* Elyas Qazi and Mahsa Hashemi are putting their latest paintings on view in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until August 17 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* Saless Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Shah Maqsoud Teimouri.

The exhibition will be running until August 17 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

* A collection of paintings by a number of Iranian artists is on display in an exhibition at Sheis Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Without Borders” will be running until August 6 at the gallery located at Shirzad Alley, near Daneshju Park.

* An exhibition of paintings by large group of artists is underway at Kavin Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until August 7 at the gallery located at No.24, Pesian St. Zaferanieh Neighborhood.

* Paintings by Shirin Azadi, Reza Afsari, Bahareh Reisi and Jafar Sarbaz are currently on display in an exhibit at Jaleh Gallery.

Entitled “Remnant of Time”, the exhibition runs until August 18 at the gallery located at No. 3, Noshahr Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

Calligraphy

* A collection of calligraphy works by Hossein Gholami is on view in an exhibition at Adapa Gallery.

Titled “Poised in Silence”, the exhibition will run until August 25 at the gallery located at No. 5, Sumesara Alley, Sazesh St., Vali-e Asr Square.

