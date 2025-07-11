Purchasing 15 new drilling rigs for oil, gas industry on agenda

TEHRAN- The managing director of the National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) said that purchasing 15 new drilling rigs for the oil and gas industry is on the agenda.

Mehran Makvandi said that a plan to purchase 15 onshore drilling rigs with different capacities and a value of over $800 million has been prepared, which is being implemented with the support of the Ministry of Oil and the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

Pointing out that last year, the company was able to drill, repair, and complete 100 oil and gas wells using 62 active drilling rigs and the return of two more rigs to operational lines, he added: "Of this number, 24 were development and explanatory wells and 76 were dedicated to repair and completion operations."

He attributed this success to careful planning, interdepartmental coordination, increased operational efficiency, and strengthened integrated technical services, and noted: “This performance is a significant leap compared to previous years, given the economic and sanctions conditions.”

Makvandi stated that the reactivation of idle rigs played an effective role in this success, adding: "Increasing productivity, reducing unproductive times, and relying on domestic capacity are the main pillars of this achievement."

The managing director of the NIDC further emphasized: "These rigs are designed for descriptive and exploratory purposes and will be equipped with the latest technologies. Specialized technical service equipment including high-pressure pumps, and well testing are also on the purchase list."

He continued: "The convergence of this equipment with the current fleet and the integrated planning management of the National Iranian Oil Company is underway in the form of a joint supervisory working group and in coordination with the Ministry of Oil."

As previously announced by the NIDC deputy managing director for drilling operations, the company has completed the drilling and development of 20 onshore oil and gas wells during the first two months of the current Iranian year (March 20 – May 21).

Hamidreza Shafi’ee Makvandi said the wells included four development and appraisal wells and 16 workover or completion wells.

Of the total wells drilled, 16 were located in oilfields operated by subsidiaries of the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), one in the Central Iranian Oil Fields Company’s operational area, one for the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC), one for Pars Oil and Gas Company, and one as part of a project completed and handed over to the client, he added.

Shafi’ee Makvandi said total drilling depth during the period reached 21,773 meters, marking an increase of 1,619 meters compared to the same period last year.

He also noted that 12 drilling rigs were relocated across operational zones during this period.

Also as announced by the NIDC managing director, National Iranian Drilling Company completed the drilling and finalization of 100 oil and gas wells across onshore and offshore fields in the past Iranian calendar year 1403 (ended on March 20).

Mehran Makvandi said the company’s primary mission is to provide drilling services and specialized operations for oil and gas producers, describing drilling as “the front line of production” and a vital step in preserving and boosting output.

Of the 100 wells completed in the past year, 24 were development wells and 76 were workovers. A total of 74 wells—14 development and 60 workover wells—were handed over to the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), he said.

Makvandi added that 11 wells were drilled in fields managed by the Central Oil Fields Company, three by the Iranian Offshore Oil Company, seven under development projects run by the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company, and five were completed on a project basis.

He emphasized the strategic role of the National Drilling Company as one of the upstream arms of the National Iranian Oil Company, contributing to hydrocarbon supply and helping reduce Iran’s energy imbalance. A portion of the company's resources is currently allocated to drilling gas wells, he said.

The total drilling footage reached 113,520 meters in 1403, up by 28,863 meters from the previous year, which Makvandi attributed to a more than fivefold increase in development well drilling. During the same period, the company carried out 4,538 technical service operations and 1,473 special service operations across more than 20 specialized service categories—marking a significant rise compared to the previous year.

Makvandi also noted that 17 drilling rigs were relocated across operational zones. Of the company’s 74 land and offshore rigs, 64 are currently active in 10 provinces, engaged in development, appraisal, exploration, and repair-completion projects.

Looking ahead, Makvandi said the company aims to accelerate drilling operations and fulfill the strategic plans issued by NIOC in the Iranian year 1404 (starting March 21, 2025). This includes the continuation of equipment modernization efforts that began in 1403.

“With the strengthening of our fleet, rig upgrades, and the adoption of new technologies, we expect to see a major leap in productivity, reduced drilling downtime, improved efficiency, and increased revenue,” he said.

MA