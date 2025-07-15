Anzali Port: Iran’s gateway to Caspian & beyond

TEHRAN- Anzali Port, officially known as Bandar-e Anzali, is one of Iran’s most important maritime hubs on the southern coast of the Caspian Sea. Its strategic location in Gilan Province, near the city of Bandar-e Anzali and approximately 330 kilometers from Tehran, makes it a critical gateway for Iran’s international trade and transit activities.

The port’s proximity to Rasht, the provincial capital, and its direct access to the Caspian Sea enable it to serve as a central node connecting Iran with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Russia, and Eastern Europe.

A defining aspect of Anzali Port is its role in major international trade corridors. The port is a key component of the International North-South Transit Corridor (INSTC), which streamlines the movement of goods between Scandinavia, the Caucasus, the CIS, and the Persian Gulf, extending further to Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

Additionally, Anzali is situated on the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA), enhancing its connectivity between Europe and Asia.

Importantly, Anzali is the only northern Iranian port directly connected to the national railway network, offering seamless multimodal logistics that integrate sea, rail, and road transportation for efficient cargo movement.

Infrastructure and facilities

Anzali Port boasts modern and expansive infrastructure. It currently features 17 berths, with expansion plans to increase this number to 22, and can accommodate up to 15 ships simultaneously.

The port’s annual throughput capacity ranges from 10 to 15 million tons, with ongoing investments dedicated to expanding and modernizing its facilities.

Advanced cargo handling equipment enables efficient loading and unloading of containers, bulk commodities, petrochemical products, and general cargo. Specialized berths are available for handling cooking oil, diesel, heavy fuel oil, and gasoline, and ro-ro services are provided for trucks and vehicles.

Storage and industrial capabilities

The port’s storage and industrial facilities are extensive and growing. It has a grain silo with a capacity of 314,000 tons, which is being expanded to 460,000 tons. There are also storage facilities for petrochemical products (52,000 tons) and cooking oils (17,500 tons), both slated for significant upgrades.

A fruit and vegetable sorting and packing facility with a 4,500-ton capacity supports the export of local agricultural products, particularly citrus fruits. The port also houses a 75-megawatt power plant operated by the private sector within the Special Economic Zone (SEZ), ensuring reliable energy for port operations and industrial activities.

Economic advantages and investment opportunities

Anzali Port’s designation as a free trade and industrial zone provides substantial economic and legal incentives for investors and traders, including tax breaks, expedited licensing, and supportive logistical services.

This status, combined with robust infrastructure, has attracted significant investment in industries such as steel, wood, paper, minerals, fuel products, and manufacturing. The port’s proximity to major industrial and petrochemical hubs, such as the Neka petrochemical port and Sadra Shipbuilding Industries, as well as Sari International Airport, further enhances its appeal as a center for trade and industry.

Recent performance and development

In recent years, Anzali Port has experienced impressive operational growth. In 2024, the port handled over 1.5 million tons of cargo in just nine months, with a 34 percent increase in goods transit and a 47% rise in exports compared to previous periods.

Container operations have also expanded, with thousands of TEUs processed annually.

Ongoing development projects, including new berths, warehouses, and dredging operations, underscore the port’s commitment to increasing capacity and efficiency.

Over $85 million has been invested in recent infrastructure upgrades, reflecting a strong trajectory of growth and modernization.

Anzali Port stands as Iran’s premier northern maritime hub, distinguished by its strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and integration into key international trade corridors.

Its unique combination of multimodal connectivity, free zone advantages, and comprehensive facilities positions it as a vital link for trade between Iran, the CIS, Russia, and Europe.

With continued investment and development, Anzali Port is set to maintain and enhance its role as a leading center for regional and international commerce.