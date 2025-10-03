Iran advance to 2025 CAVA Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup final

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s volleyball team eased past Uzbekistan 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-16) at the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup on Friday.

Team Melli are scheduled to face Uzbekistan on Sunday in the final match.

Iran started the campaign in Tashkent, Uzbekistan with a 3-0 win over Kyrgyzstan and then defeated Tajikistan with the same result.

The CAVA Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup is an international volleyball competition for senior women’s national teams that are members of the Central Asian Volleyball Association, the sport’s regional governing body for Central and South Asia.