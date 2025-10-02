Iran rout Tajikistan at CAVA Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s volleyball team swept past Tajikistan 3-0 (25-15, 25-7, 25-7) at the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup on Thursday.

Team Melli are scheduled to face Uzbekistan on Friday.

Iran started the campaign in Tashkent, Uzbekistan with a 3-0 win over Kyrgyzstan.

The CAVA Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup is an international volleyball competition for senior women’s national teams that are members of the Central Asian Volleyball Association, the sport’s regional governing body for Central and South Asia.