Women’s volleyball team crowned champions of 2025 CAVA

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s volleyball team swept past Uzbekistan in straight sets (25-14, 25-14, 25-19) at the 2025 Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup on Sunday to win the title for the first time in the history.

Team Melli had defeated Uzbekistan on Friday in the preliminary round.

Lee Do-hee’s side also defeated Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in the event held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The CAVA Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup is an international volleyball competition for senior women’s national teams that are members of the Central Asian Volleyball Association, the sport’s regional governing body for Central and South Asia.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein