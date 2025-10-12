Hezbollah organizes a massive scout gathering

BEIRUT — Hezbollah commemorated on Sunday the 40th anniversary of the founding of the Imam Mahdi Scouts at the Camille Chamoun Sports City.

The great event entitled “Gathering of Sayyed Nasrallah’s Generations” was attended by more than 70,000 members from across Lebanon.

At the conclusion of the event, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a speech telling members: “You are the bright future and the pioneers of integrity and justice… You are the generations of Sayyed Nasrallah, following the path of Wilayat-el-Fakih, under the leadership of Imam Khamenei.”

The Hezbollah chief emphasized that “Sayyed Nasrallah is the master of the nation’s martyrs, who has been watching over you for your sake, building the covenant, determination, and hope.”

Qassem added: “You are on the path of resistance, and by resistance we mean the most comprehensive and broadest. It is an educational, cultural, moral, and political choice. Resistance is a struggle against oneself and the enemy, a struggle of faith, will, stance, steadfastness, pride, and independence.”

He also pointed out that “resistance is the choice of young men and women, men and women, and it is an education based on authenticity, love of country, and defense of family and loved ones.”

Nazih Fayyad, Imam Mahdi Scouts’ Commissioner General, also addressed the event, saying, “We did not come to challenge anyone or set records, but rather to challenge the enemy and show it the generations of Sayyed who follow his path.”

Fayyad added, “You are the future of tomorrow and the bearers of the banner, and that Lebanon is not built on grudges and sectarian strife.”

The gathering coincided with the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Hezbollah Secretary-Generals Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.

Contrary to custom, Sayyed Nasrallah did not attend the association’s annual gatherings, though he held them dearest to his heart. He used to say, “I look forward to it and enjoy it.”

The scouts’ members awaited him with great anticipation and eagerness, listening for more than an hour-and-half to his speeches, getting moral and emotional support that motivated them to volunteer and serve their community.

Collective pledge of loyalty

Scout members renewed a collective pledge of loyalty and allegiance to the two martyrs, promising to follow their footsteps.

“Gathering of Sayyed Nasrallah’s Generations” is not bidding farewell to him on the anniversary of his martyrdom, as his spirit is strongly present in every detail of their scouting activities.

The gathering was held at the Sports City not only because of its capacity to accommodate tens of thousands of participants, but also because of the moral and emotional significance of the place where Sayyed Nasrallah bade farewell to his people.

The program began at 9:20 a.m. and featured artistic, musical, and chanting performances expressing the generations’ continued commitment to Sayyed Nasrallah’s ideals.

The event concluded with the anthem “Salam Ya Mahdi” (an Arabic version of the Iranian anthem “Salam Farmandeh”), reflecting the connection between martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who oversaw the production of this anthem from the beginning.