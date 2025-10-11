Lebanon foils high-risk Israeli terror operation in major security success

BEIRUT — Amid the escalating challenges facing Lebanon, the General Directorate of General Security’s announcement of the dismantling of a foreign-run spy network working for the Israeli enemy marked a significant step.

The arrest of several members of the network, initially carried out by Hezbollah’s security apparatus, is a turning point in terms of security and a preemptive step in thwarting a terrorist plot that could have seriously destabilized internal stability.

The announcement revealed that terrorist operations were to be carried out during the commemoration of the martyrdom of Hezbollah chiefs Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.

What’s striking about the details of the case is that the network wasn’t just planning to carry out bombings, but was also involved in previous assassinations targeting party figures affiliated with the Islamic group.

This reflects a shift in the nature of Israeli policy, which has gone beyond targeting Hezbollah or its military centers to encompass a broader spectrum of Islamic and nationalist groups that reject normalization and are aligned with the Resistance.

Meanwhile, the main detainee (a Syrian-Ukrainian) is in the hands of Hezbollah, and may be exchanged with Israel for the release of Hezbollah prisoners, according to investigative journalist Radwan Mortada.

From a security perspective, the revelation of the involvement of multinational elements shows the sophisticated recruitment method Israel has adopted in managing its networks, moving away from traditional methods.

Espionage is no longer limited to gathering information; it has evolved to include direct security operations, assassinations, and bombings.

In other words, the enemy now operates “field arms” capable of carrying out complex attacks deep inside Lebanon.

More seriously, the network was armed with advanced equipment, demonstrating the extent of logistical and intelligence support provided by the Israeli enemy.

This suggests that the Israeli regime intended to change the rules of the engagement or impose new facts on the ground.

However, the remarkable coordination of Hezbollah with the General Directorate of General Security, the army and the Intelligence Directorate in tracking down this spy network demonstrates the high level of coordination and security competence of official institutions.

This security achievement cannot be separated from the regional context. Since October 8, 2023, Lebanon has been experiencing intermittent military tensions on the southern border.

Amid this tension, any internal security breach has a double impact, as it could contribute to turning Lebanon against the resistance, or push the country toward security chaos that would justify a broader aggression.

The repeated dismantling of spy networks (more than 30 arrests in recent months) demonstrates the extent of the enemy’s plots.

Approximately 4,700 violations have been recorded since the signing of the ceasefire agreement late last year.

Had the terrorist plot been carried out, thousands of those attending the ceremony to mark the martyrdom of Hezbollah’s two secretaries-general would have been martyred. It would have caused a collective genocide, not to say an ethnic cleansing of the Resistance community!

Unfortunately, however, a complicit government will not capitalize on this achievement for the benefit of Lebanon before the international community and its bold envoys!