Israel carries out 10 strikes in southern Lebanon, cutting key power lines

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of intense airstrikes along Musaylih Road in southern Lebanon overnight on October 11, cutting off the main route and plunging large parts of the south into darkness after severing key power lines, the Cradle reported.

At least 10 strikes hit six excavation and bulldozer depots, destroying more than 300 engineering vehicles and heavy machines, and leaving one person dead and seven wounded.

Electricité du Liban (EDL), Lebanon’s main electricity provider, said the strikes caused severe damage to the national grid. A 66 kV tower was completely destroyed, cutting the Zahrani-Musaylih line and disrupting power to the main 66 kV substations in Sidon and Siblin.

The unprovoked attack also severed the primary 220 kV Zahrani–Tyre transmission line, forcing the shutdown of several substations across southern Lebanon, including Tyre and Wadi Jilou.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri condemned the Israeli strike, calling it a “blatant act of aggression in both form and substance.”

“The Israeli aggression, in its timing, location, and objectives, will not change our convictions or the steadfastness of our people, who once again pay with their lives, homes, and livelihoods for holding onto their land and their legitimate right to a dignified life,” Berri said.

He added that the attack reflects the “inherently aggressive nature of the Israeli entity."

"As always, this is not merely an assault on Msayleh, its residents, or its industrial facilities - it is an attack on Lebanon and all its people. It targeted Christians and Muslims alike; blood has mixed with blood. Let us unite from there, for Lebanon, in the face of this aggression.”

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun also denounced the overnight strikes, calling them “blatant Israeli aggression against civilian facilities.”

He highlighted that the assault came “after the agreement to cease hostilities in Gaza, and after the Palestinian side’s approval of the terms of this agreement,” adding that the attack “raises fundamental challenges for us as Lebanese and for the international community.”

Lebanese news outlets reported that the airstrikes hit a heavy machinery yard, killing a Syrian citizen and wounding six Lebanese and another Syrian when a passing vehicle carrying vegetables was struck.

The Israeli military later claimed it targeted a site allegedly used to store machinery for Hezbollah’s reconstruction efforts.