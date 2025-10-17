Israel mounts heaviest strikes on Lebanon in 10 months

Israeli warplanes and drones carried out dozens of strikes across south Lebanon and the eastern Bekaa on Thursday and Friday, leveling an asphalt factory, destroying a quarry and a diesel tanker, and striking villages as olive harvesters worked — an assault described by local media as the heaviest since last year’s ceasefire.

Lebanese sources reported at least one civilian killed in a drone strike on a vehicle in Kherbet Selem and several wounded across Sidon, Nabatieh, and Baalbek districts.

Tel Aviv has justified such raids by accusing Hezbollah of using civilian projects for reconstruction; Lebanese officials and locals say the strikes deliberately target infrastructure and economic lifelines, undermining recovery and punishing communities.