Israeli strikes kill at least three in latest violation of Lebanon ceasefire

In the latest near-daily violations of a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon in place since November 2024, Israeli military aircraft have carried out separate strikes against positions in southern Lebanon, killing at least three individuals, Press TV reported Saturday.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced in a statement that an Israeli drone strike killed two people in Toul town of the Nabatieh district on Friday, and wounded two others. It did not provide details on their condition.

A security source said the unmanned aerial vehicle fired a missile at a car, directly hitting the vehicle and causing it to catch fire.

The Israeli military said it attacked sites linked to the Hezbollah resistance movement, including “a military camp and a site for the production of precision missiles,” without providing evidence.

Later, the military claimed its forces killed Abbas Hassan Karky, whom it identifies as “the logistics commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front headquarters.”

There was no confirmation or comment from Hezbollah.

Separately, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported that an Israeli drone targeted a car in the Qaaqaait al-Jisr neighborhood in the Nabatieh district, killing one person. No further details were provided.

In another violation of the ceasefire, an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade near a bulldozer in the western neighborhood of the town of Khiam, in the Marjayoun district of southern Lebanon, with no casualties reported.

On Thursday, Israeli forces struck the eastern region of Bekaa, killing two people. They later targeted Arabsalim area in southern Lebanon, killing two others, including an elderly woman.