Aluminum ingot output exceeds 300,000 tons in H1

TEHRAN - Production of aluminum ingot in Iran reached 307,386 tons in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22), according to the data released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

IMIDRO is a major state-owned holding company active in the mining sector in Iran. It has eight major companies and 55 operational subsidiaries active in steel, aluminum, copper, cement, and mineral exploitation fields.

As the organization has reported, among the country’s four major producers, South Aluminum Corporation (SALCO) had the best performance in the mentioned six months, producing 127,475 tons of aluminum ingots, followed by Iranian Aluminum Company (IRALCO) producing 85,265 tons, Almahdi Aluminum Company producing 76,393 tons, and Iran Alumina Company producing 15,863 tons of ingots.

MA