In May this year, I introduced the historical context of the Taiwan question to friends in Iran from the perspective of three key timelines. Today, I will explain to friends in Iran, from three dimensions of jurisprudence, historical facts, and international consensus, why we must firmly uphold UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 and adhere to the One-China Principle.

I. UN General Assembly Resolution 2758: An unshakable legal foundation

On October 25, 1971, at the 26th session of the UN General Assembly, Resolution 2758 was adopted with an overwhelming majority, which “decides to restore all its rights to the People’s Republic of China and to recognize the representatives of its Government as the only legitimate representatives of China to the United Nations ".

This resolution solemnly confirms that there is but one China in the world, the Taiwan region is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. It was clearly stated in the official legal opinions of the Office of Legal Affairs of the UN Secretariat that “the United Nations considers ‘Taiwan’ as a province of China with no separate status” and the “‘authorities’ in ‘Taipei’ are not considered to ... enjoy any form of government status.” This has been the consistent position of the UN and is clearly documented.

It is important to clarify that the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949 and the flight of the remnants of Chiang Kai-shek's forces to Taiwan merely constituted a change of political power within China. China's status as a subject of international law has not changed, nor has its sovereignty and inherent territorial boundaries. Based on the fact and premise that "Taiwan is part of China's territory", UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 returned the representation and seat of the whole of China, including Taiwan, to the Chinese Government. This has a clear logical chain and an irrefutable legal basis.

II. Taiwan belongs to China: Unalterable historical evidence

Taiwan has been an inalienable part of China's territory since ancient times, and historical records are conclusive. As early as 1335, the central government of China had established administrative organs in Taiwan and exercised administrative jurisdiction over it. Since the Song and Yuan dynasties, the central government of China has begun to establish administrative organs in Penghu and Taiwan, and exercised administrative jurisdiction over the regions. In 1684, the Qing government set up Taiwan Prefecture; in 1885, it further upgraded Taiwan to a province, strengthening its governance over Taiwan.

In 1894, Japan launched the First Sino-Japanese War, forcing the Qing government to sign the Treaty of Shimonoseki the following year, ceding Taiwan and the Penghu Islands. This historical fact precisely proves that Taiwan had already been part of China's territory before 1895. In 1943, the Cairo Declaration clearly stated that "the territories stolen from China by Japan - including Manchuria, the island of Taiwan and the Pescadores Islands - would be returned to Chinese sovereignty. In 1945, the Potsdam Proclamation reaffirmed that "the terms of the Cairo Declaration shall be carried out". In September of the same year, Japan signed the Japanese Instrument of Surrender, undertaking to fulfill the obligations stipulated in the Potsdam Proclamation. On October 25, the Chinese government held the "China War Theater Taiwan Province Surrender Acceptance Ceremony" in Taipei, formally declaring the resumption of the exercise of sovereignty over Taiwan.

The question of Taiwan's status was completely resolved in 1945 when the Chinese people won the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. The victory, won through bloody battles and immense sacrifice by the Chinese people, including our compatriots in Taiwan, cannot be shaken by the false narratives of individual countries. Clear historical evidence has consistently confirmed that Taiwan is a sacred and inalienable part of China's territory.

III. The One-China Principle: An irreversible international consensus

At the time when the 26th session of the UN General Assembly opened in September 1971, there was prevailing support for the seat of the People’s Republic of China to be restored. Unwilling to accept this outcome, the U.S. persisted in its attempts to obstruct the process. Putting forward a so-called "Dual Representation" draft resolution, which essentially trying to create “two Chinas” and "one China, one Taiwan". This attempt failed and the proposal was effectively invalidated. This fully reflects that the general trend of the international community upholding the One-China Principle is irresistible, and the One-China Principle, as an international consensus, is irreversible.

For some time now, individual countries are distorting and challenging Resolution 2758, laboriously peddling the pernicious falsehood of “Taiwan’s status being undetermined”, and misled international public opinion. Such acts are not only gross interference in China's internal affairs, but also a flagrant challenge to the fruits of victory in World War II and the post-war international order.

The One-China Principle is the fundamental prerequisite and political basis for China to establish diplomatic relations with all countries, and has become a basic norm of international relations and a universal consensus of the international community. Over 50 years since the resolution was adopted, the number of countries that have established diplomatic relations with China has increased from over 60 to 183 on the basis of upholding this principle. Behind this figure is the respect of all countries for historical facts and their adherence to international law.

China and Iran are comprehensive strategic partners and have always supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns. The One-China Principle is not only the foundation of China-Iran diplomatic relations, but also has been reaffirmed and confirmed in documents such as the two countries' joint statements on many occasions. China highly appreciates Iran's consistent and correct stance of supporting the One-China Principle, and is willing to work with Iran to continuously enhance political mutual trust, jointly safeguard the authority of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, adhere to the One-China Principle and other basic norms of international relations, and make due contributions to maintaining world peace and stability and promoting international fairness and justice.