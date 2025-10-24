Leader: Naeini was a magnificent jurist and towering pillar in the old Najaf seminary

TEHRAN – The remarks of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, made during his meeting with the organizers of the International Commemoration of Allameh Mirza Muhammad Hussain Naeini (ra), were released Thursday morning at the event's venue in Qom.

During the meeting, which took place on Wednesday, October 22, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution hailed Allameh Naeini as one of the most distinguished scholarly and spiritual pillars of the ancient Hawza [Seminary] in Najaf. He further noted that from a professional perspective, Allameh Naeini’s most prominent feature was the way he structured his classes in the science of Islamic jurisprudential principles [Usul al-Fiqh]. This framework, the Leader noted, was firmly "grounded in intellectual and scientific order" and marked by his "numerous and robust innovations."

Ayatollah Khamenei went on to highlight another outstanding quality that set Allameh Naeini apart among the grand religious authorities: his political thought. This vision, he pointed out, is reflected in Allameh Naeini’s "valuable and little-known book, Tanbih al-Ummah."

The Leader asserted that Allameh Naeini’s political thought is anchored in the principle of establishing an Islamic government based on divine guardianship [wilayah] as a counter to tyranny. He underscored that according to Allameh Naeini’s political thought, the government and all its officials must be subject to national oversight and accountability. This, he added, requires the formation of a "parliament of representatives" through elections for supervision and legislation, with the validity of its laws contingent upon the approval of eminent jurists and scholars.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution described Allameh Naeini’s envisioned framework of an Islamic and popular government as what would today be understood as the "Islamic Republic." Regarding the reason Allameh Naeini personally collected his book Tanbih al-Ummah, Imam Khamenei explained that the Constitutional Movement supported by Allameh Naeini and the scholars of Najaf was fundamentally an endorsement of "establishing a just government and ending tyranny." This was, he stressed, distinct from the version of constitutionalism the British created in Iran, which led to disputes and tragic outcomes such as the execution of Sheikh Fazlollah Nouri.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, director of the seminaries, provided a report on the programs and activities of the International Commemoration of Allameh Naeini.

